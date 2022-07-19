The Hurrah Players' “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” on Coast Live

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Lionsbridge FC put together an historic regular season. Now the team hopes that its best soccer is yet to come. Lionsbridge has earned the top seed in the USL League Two Eastern Conference and will host the first weekend of playoff action at TowneBank Stadium on the campus of Christopher Newport University. The local squad will take on Vermont Green in first round action on Friday night right after Ocean City faces Long Island. The winners will move on to clash on Sunday.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO