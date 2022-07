Three teenagers were among as many as six people shot overnight in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Friday to a hospital, where a 29-year-old man went for a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police said he was walking in the area of York Road at East 39th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO