Wayne County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Candler, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Candler; Tattnall The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Candler County in southeastern Georgia Tattnall County in southeastern Georgia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Collins, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Metter, Collins, Cobbtown and Aline. This warning includes I-16 between mile markers 96 and 108. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Southwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Brantley County in southeastern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waverly, or 9 miles north of Woodbine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waverly and Tarboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

