(Salt Lake City, UT) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in Utah today to raise money for his expected run for president in 2024. The Republican governor will appear at a series of fundraisers with GOP supporters around the Wasatch Front. Many elected leaders and candidates for office are expected to attend one or more of the events. DeSantis is running for re-election as governor of Florida this year, but political analysts also believe he’s raising his profile among Republicans in hopes of getting to the White House in two years.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO