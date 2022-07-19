Grass Fire on Highway 29 South

CHIDESTER – Ouachita County authorities are investigating an apparent drowning Monday in White Oak Lake in an area locally known as “The Little Grand Canyon.”. According to the Camden News, Ouachita County Sheriff David Norwood said the 18 year old victim, whose name has not been released, and two juveniles were walking along the bluffs when he jumped in. Norwood said the young man resurfaced once but went under again and never resurfaced.

OUACHITA COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO