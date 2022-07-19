Grass Fire on Highway 29 South

Citizens got an up-close look at what the first responders do to serve the community. Evelyn Borgeois, 73, was last seen waiting for a city bus. SporTran also said they hope to have more back-to-school giveaways in the future. Shreve Memorial Library welcomes car show. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
CHIDESTER – Ouachita County authorities are investigating an apparent drowning Monday in White Oak Lake in an area locally known as “The Little Grand Canyon.”. According to the Camden News, Ouachita County Sheriff David Norwood said the 18 year old victim, whose name has not been released, and two juveniles were walking along the bluffs when he jumped in. Norwood said the young man resurfaced once but went under again and never resurfaced.
Brandon Tucker, 27, of Magnolia has been arrested after fighting with two Magnolia police officers. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers went to a location on West Main Street on Thursday, responding to a complaint about a man making threats. Tucker was identified as the suspect and when officers tried to question him, he ran.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 36-year-old Hooks man on Sunday. Jasmine Briscoe was arrested late Thursday morning following a brief chase with police. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and […]
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jeffrey Nichols, 32, of Stephens and Jennifer Lynn Hawley, 40, of Hot Springs, July 22. Alvian Q. Miller, 28,...
Upon their arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male on the front porch of a residence bleeding from a chest wound. Officers began providing first aid as other officers on scene located the suspected shooter and took him into custody. The injured party was transported from the scene by LifeNet EMS to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for Manuel Gomez, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is a Hispanic male, 70-years-old, 5’08”, 165 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, wearing a white muscle shirt, and blue jeans. He has a panther tattoo on right forearm and a scar down his spine and waist.
Effective: 2022-07-21 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashley; Chicot; Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 481 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLEY CHICOT COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA SEVIER UNION
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three men were reportedly injured in a gunfight; a possible drug robbery that went horribly wrong. On July 23, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 2:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at the Sunset Apartment complex on the 1600 block of Allen Lane. When TTPD officers arrived on the scene they found a man, 30 years old, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before the man was transported to a local hospital.
After multiple attempts to contact the suspect, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere, police turned to Facebook for help. The post kicked off a court of public opinion about Basiliere’s actions, leading to a lot of speculation and almost no viable information for law enforcement. Many people wanted more information about the...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KEKT) – Three teenagers were arrested early Friday morning after Texarkana police said they broke into the abandoned McCartney Hotel. Officials said that after breaking in, the teenagers started throwing chairs, rocks and other debris out the eighth floor window. The objects hit several parked cars on the street, and reports said the cars were dented and windows were broken.
Jaydon Riley, 20, of TexARKana, died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Fulton (Hempstead County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Riley was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet south on U.S. 67 when the car left the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Atlanta, Texas is asking residents to stop watering their lawns and flowerbeds for now because the water plant can’t keep up with the demand. According to City Manager David Cockrell, the water plant is unable to provide the volume of water...
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Deleana Fields Allen v. Sean M. Allen. July 14. Married February 27, 1987. Amanda Fish v. Douglas Fish. July 14. Plaintiff...
Texarkana Police have arrested a man accused of a shooting that caused a crash and left the victim in critical condition. They charged 38-year-old Jasmine Briscoe with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Investigators believe the shooting resulted from an argument between Briscoe and the 36-year-old victim. There may be another suspect at large.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – After asking the public for help locating a woman with a felony warrant, it has since been released that she was arrested in Arkansas. Emily Basiliere, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas on a felony probation violation warrant. Texarkana Police said a hold has been placed on her for her […]
Following an incident at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, inmate Tony E. Taylor #178319 was transported to the Forrest City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday. The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections...
