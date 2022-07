North Carolinians in half of the state’s counties are advised to wear masks in public, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the new BA.5 subvariant surges through the state, nine counties transitioned from a medium- to a high-risk classification this week, bringing the total number of high-risk counties to 50. In those areas, the CDC recommends that people wear a well-fitting mask in indoor, public places, regardless of vaccination status.

1 DAY AGO