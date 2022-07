Two of Chicago’s newest high-end residential condominium developments saw units sell for north of $4 million this week. A unit on the 11th floor at the Tribune Tower building closed for $4.8 million on Thursday. A 3,000-square-foot property on the 58th floor of One Chicago sold for $4.4 million on Monday. Both units have three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO