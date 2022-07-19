'90 Day Fiancé' star accused of killing friend added to US Marshals' Most Wanted List

Whoops! We've all said things under our breath before, and celebrities have as well. The difference? They're often mic'd up. Over the years, celebrities, politicians and newscasters have all fallen victim to a hot mic gaffe. Even the "King of All Media" is not immune to a slip-up. During a break in one of his July 2022 Sirius XM shows, Howard Stern — who didn't realize his microphone was still on — let it slip that he's part of Marvel's upcoming "Doctor Doom" project, which had yet to be officially announced. The bombshell dropped as the radio icon spoke with his show's producer about booking potential guests for the show. He then said his schedule was booked solid for the summer. "Are you working this summer?" co-host Robin Quivers asked Howard, to which he replied, "I told you, I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.'" While this would be a major role for many people, Howard admitted that he's not exactly enjoying the experience. "Believe me, I'm f****** miserable about it," he said.

