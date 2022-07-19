Agent: Nationals, MLB didn't help Juan Soto get to All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen says a different approach at the plate has helped the Milwaukee Brewers surge out of the All-Star break. McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Brewers a wild 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The Brewers have scored 25 runs while winning the first three games of this four-game series. They lost four of five games heading into the All-Star break and totaled just 15 runs during that stretch. “It’s taking what they give you,” McCutchen said. “When we go through those ruts, a lot of times we’re trying to create something that’s not there. We try to do a little too much. Once you take the next-guy-up mentality, we’re like, ‘All right, he didn’t give me anything. It’s next guy up.’ If we continue to do that, just trust the next guy behind you, that’s when good things happen. We showed that throughout the game.”

DENVER, CO ・ 34 MINUTES AGO