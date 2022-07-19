Agent: Nationals, MLB didn't help Juan Soto get to All-Star Game
Agent Scott Boras ramped up the tension of the frosty relationship between the Washington Nationals and star outfielder Juan Soto by ripping the club and Major League Baseball for a lack of a charter flight to get the 23-year-old to Los Angeles. According to Boras, Soto didn't arrive until...
SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. Ray (8-7) was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in three innings. Altuve sent the first pitch of the game into the left-field bleachers, Peña followed with his 14th homer and the Astros were off and running.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen says a different approach at the plate has helped the Milwaukee Brewers surge out of the All-Star break. McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Brewers a wild 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The Brewers have scored 25 runs while winning the first three games of this four-game series. They lost four of five games heading into the All-Star break and totaled just 15 runs during that stretch. “It’s taking what they give you,” McCutchen said. “When we go through those ruts, a lot of times we’re trying to create something that’s not there. We try to do a little too much. Once you take the next-guy-up mentality, we’re like, ‘All right, he didn’t give me anything. It’s next guy up.’ If we continue to do that, just trust the next guy behind you, that’s when good things happen. We showed that throughout the game.”
