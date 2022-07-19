Disturbing case of animal cruelty in York County

Some York County leaders want to see changes on how long politicians can serve. York County council discuss resolution surrounding …. Meet the candidate running against incumbent Mayor …. Concerns over Fort Mill intersection. The Comedy Zone increases security a week after a …. ORDER OF PROTECTION: New drug test...
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in York County late Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on South Carolina Highway 49 near Village Harbor Drive just after 11 p.m., troopers said. The driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson...
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Chester County family has been searching for their lost dog named Legacy for weeks now. But when they found her at a local animal shelter, they said leaders there would not let the dog go. Autumn Deas said her family owned the American Bully...
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after a crash with an SUV on South Carolina Highway 49 in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded after 11 p.m. on Saturday to SC 49 near Village Harbor Drive outside Lake Wylie for a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV.
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family of 19 y/o Damon Justus, who sadly passed away in a motorcycle accident on Monday, July 18th, 2022 . As of this time the Go Fund Me has raised $10,000. This...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD Animal Care & Control said its shelter is too full and they need help getting their animals into homes. Julia Conner, the humane education specialist at the shelter describes it as a crisis, saying they have not been this packed since 2018 or 2019. Conner...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than two months away from Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill opening to the community. Leaders say the Fort Mill location needs just more than 400 employees to open. Lancaster County authorities making a series of drug related arrests facing various...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Melissa Knicely's eyes tear up as she reflects on the recent weeks at CMPD Animal Care and Control. "The reason that we're here is because we care about the animals," Knicely, the agency's communications manager, said. "Our staff has had to do a lot of really hard things in the last two weeks."
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 90 people have been arrested during a special 10-day, multi-agency sting operation in North and South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday. From July 5, 2022, to July 15, 2022, ‘Operation Wash Out’...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The omicron subvariant BA.5 is causing a spike in cases across North Carolina, with half of the state's 100 counties now under a high risk for community transmission. Overall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says North Carolina has a 20% case positivity rate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office posted a sign in a yard that read, “This drug house closed for business” after deputies executed a search warrant of the property and seized drugs and stolen property. However, the homeowner said she is not facing...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man who is reportedly defrauding local churches. Investigators say the accused man goes to church services and asks for money. Multiple churches have reportedly been targeted and have fallen victim to the scam.
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from July 17th through July 20th. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly three months after a Mecklenburg County District Court Judge awarded temporary custody of a toddler to his father, the child failed a drug test. The child’s mother spent 11 days in the county jail for refusing to follow a judge’s order...
Comments / 5