Margaret C. Contreras, 92, of Clarkdale, died July 7. A long-time parishioner of Linus Catholic Church in Norwalk, Calif., and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, she will be remembered for her beautiful oil paintings. She is survived by four sons, one daughter, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held...

CLARKDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO