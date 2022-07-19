ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Bill Blankenship

By Jo Page
journalaz.com
 3 days ago

Bill Blankenship, 87, died June 12. Born to Orb and Sarah, he moved to California...

journalaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CBS LA

Lake Mead reveals sunken WWII-era boat as water levels plummet

A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead. The boat lies less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor. It was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago, sold to the marina and then sunk, according to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba. Higgins Industries in New Orleans built several thousand landing craft between 1942 and...
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam

A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
BOULDER CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
The Independent

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona.The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.The boat lies less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor.It was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago, sold to the marina and then sunk, according to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba.Higgins Industries in New Orleans built several thousand landing craft between 1942 and 1945,...
ARIZONA STATE
deseret.com

Explosion reported at Hoover Dam

An explosion and a fire were reported at Hoover Dam in Nevada. Authorities responded to the situation, the city of Boulder tweeted Tuesday morning. “Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam,” the tweet stated. “No further information is available at this time.”
BOULDER CITY, NV
MilitaryTimes

More money needed for New Mexico Navajo Code Talkers Museum

Efforts continue on building a museum in Tsé Bonito, New Mexico, that honors the Diné men who used the Navajo language to transmit secret military messages during World War II. While there have been some studies done on the land that will eventually hold the museum, the project...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Blankenship
Person
Sarah
Person
Ann Carlson
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gallego campaign teases Senate challenge against Sinema; How outdoor workers manage extreme heat; This AZ bar is one of the best in the U.S.

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Rep. Ruben Gallego's campaign advertisements say he could challenge Kyrsten Sinema for a Senate seat in 2024. But does he mean it?  Soaring summer temperatures are a fact of life in Arizona, and workers often must adjust...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Video of UPS driver collapsing on Scottsdale porch a stark reminder of risks for outdoor workers in Arizona

When a UPS driver was shown staggering on a Scottsdale front porch in a video that went viral this week, it again drove home the risks facing people working outside in Arizona's extreme summer heat — from mail and package-delivery drivers to construction laborers and landscape crews. In the roughly 30-second video, the United Parcel Service...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy