Congress & Courts

U.S. House voting on marriage equality protections

By Alexandra Limon
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. House is voting on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, which would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage nationwide.

Democrats say the bill is necessary to protect marriage equality but it’s unclear if it will pass in the U.S. Senate.

Congressman Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) said he and his husband were engaged for 22 years before they could get married. Democrats say Congress must protect the right of all Americans to marry the person they love.

“Every member of Congress will get to stand and be counted today and you can choose between equality or discrimination,” Maloney said. “When I was elected as a member of Congress in 2012, my husband Randy couldn’t have health insurance through this body.”

In 2015 the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, but Democrats fear the court could reverse that decision, just as it did with abortion.

“Justice Clarence Thomas explicitly called on the court to reconsider its decisions protecting other fundamental rights, including the right to same-sex marriage,” said Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

Republicans argue a new law isn’t needed because same-sex marriage isn’t threatened.

“It’s unnecessary, it’s divisive and it’s misleading,” said Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.).

But Democrats say they don’t want to wait to find out.

“We will not allow this right-wing obsession to impose their personal religious views on people’s private lives to go any further,” said Congresswoman Silvia Garcia (D-Tex.).

After passage in the House, the Respect for Marriage Act will head to the Senate, where Republican Susan Collins is a sponsor.

TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney Urges Republican Senators to Back Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a traditional conservative whose previous opposition to gay marriage led to an ugly fallout with her own lesbian sister, has called on Republicans in the Senate to pass a historic bill that would ensure that liberty is protected in the nation’s laws. “Freedom means freedom for everybody. And I’ve said that my initial opposition 10 years ago to same sex marriage was wrong. And I love my sister very much and her family very much,” Cheney said on CNN’s State of the Union to host Jake Tapper.
MSNBC

House Dems pass Right to Contraception Act despite GOP opposition

Marriage equality wasn’t supposed to be one of Congress’ legislative priorities this year, but as circumstances changed, congressional Democrats scrambled to advance the Respect For Marriage Act, to codify existing protections in federal law. The politics of contraception access has followed a similar trajectory. Up until quite recently,...
KOLR10 News

Sen. Hawley criticized over new Jan. 6 video

The committee displayed a well-known picture of Hawley raising a fist of solidarity to those gathered to protest the transition of power between former President Trump and current President Biden as he arrived at the Capitol that day, then the display switched to video of Hawley fleeing the U.S. Capitol as protesters gathered in the halls.
