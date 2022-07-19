ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McConnell: Trump will face ‘crowded’ GOP field if he runs for president

By Alexander Bolton
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UfKG_0glP772p00
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., right, speaks with reporters following a closed-door caucus lunch,… Read More

(The Hill) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says former President Trump will face a lot of competition in a Republican primary if he runs for president in 2024.

McConnell, who usually avoids commenting on the former president, predicted that the 2024 Republican primary won’t be a cakewalk for Trump if he runs again.

“I think we’re going to have a crowded field for president. I assume most of that will unfold later and people will be picking their candidates in a crowded primary field,” he told reporters when asked whether he would oppose Trump or stay neutral in the 2024 Senate Republican primary.

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has been strained since McConnell recognized that Joe Biden was elected president by a vote of the Electoral College in December 2020.

Trump routinely attacks McConnell, often using the nickname “Old Crow” and disparaging his leadership of the Senate Republican Conference.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Trump will announce his campaign for president this summer or in the early fall to freeze support for potential rivals, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Trump said recently that he has already made a decision about whether to launch another run for president and now is weighing only whether to announce his decision before or after the midterm election on Nov. 8.

“I feel very confident that if I decide to run, I’ll win,” he told New York Magazine. “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore.”

Talk of Trump launching an early presidential bid has grown as polls have shown his support dipping among Republicans in the midst of a barrage of damaging revelations from the public hearings of the House Jan. 6 select committee, which has examined Trump’s role in inciting the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The latest example of Trump’s waning support among Republican voters came in Michigan, where a Glengariff Group poll conducted from July 13 to July 15 found that Trump’s favorable rating among Republican voters was 8 points lower than it was in May.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) are viewed as potential Republican candidates for president in 2024.

Comments / 4

Related
WDTN

Hogan blames ‘collusion’ between Trump and Democrats for Dan Cox winning GOP primary

(The Hill) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday criticized the GOP gubernatorial primary winner in his home state, calling him a “QAnon whack job” and declaring that his victory was the result of “collusion between Trump and the Democrats.” “It was kind of unprecedented collusion between the Democratic Governors Association and Donald Trump,” […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
WDTN

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
TROY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Rand Paul Killed Biden-McConnell Judge Deal Because He Felt Dissed

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) didn't block confirmation of a conservative, anti-abortion judge out of some sort of high-minded principle or concern for women’s right to choose. He told reporters on Monday that he put the kibosh on Mitch McConnell’s nomination of Chad Meredith because he was miffed that he was not let in on the deal the Senate Republican leader made with President Joe Biden to push the appointment through. “McConnell’s to blame for tanking this because he tried to do it secretly,” Paul said, according to Politico, adding that it was “insulting” that he learned about the nomination when the FBI was conducting a background check. “We never heard about it from McConnell’s office. And his people simply said, ‘You can’t do this but we can.’ You know, ‘We’re so powerful, we can do whatever we want.’”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
WDTN

Seven stunning moments from the Jan. 6 hearing

The hearing, which is expected to be the committee’s last until September, featured new footage and audio clips that shed further light on Trump’s reaction to the violence and on what was happening inside the Capitol as the riots escalated.
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
WDTN

Another round of storms Sunday

Hot and humid going into the evening, and that will continue into the night. A chance of showers and storms overnight, mainly in the northern counties. Tomorrow will be dry through the early afternoon, but hot and humid with heat index values getting to around 100. A chance of strong storms late in the afternoon, and through early Sunday night, with damaging winds being the main concern. A good chance of rain through much of the week, with temperatures mainly staying cool.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republican#The Electoral College#New York Magazi
WDTN

To help with gas, Toyota makes new Sequoia hybrid only

(Our Auto Expert) — With the 2023 Sequoia, Toyota is offering the luxury of Cadillac and Lincoln. They’re offering the space of the Tahoe, along with the capability of Ford’s Expedition, Timberline Edition. And they’re offering all the Toyota reliability and resale value with a starting price of under sixty thousand dollars. All this is […]
CARS
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WDTN

Ford expects to build more than 2M EVs by 2026

(Motor Authority) — Buoyed by stronger than expected demand for its electric vehicles, Ford has set ambitious global production targets of 600,000 EVs annually by late 2023 and over two million by 2026. To put that into perspective, Tesla, the biggest EV manufacturer at present, built a record 936,000 EVs in 2021. To make sure […]
ECONOMY
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy