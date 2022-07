In the heady early years of Key Biscayne’s modern era, when the three Mackle brothers were hard at work building houses, and the Vernons were making plans to open their sundries store, early settlers were showing up in droves. They came for different reasons. Some wanted to live near the ocean and were attracted to the idea of walking the beach at sunrise. Others were eager to fish off the flats in the bay. And still others just wanted a quiet place to raise a family.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO