Charlotte, NC

More details on Baker Mayfield's Panthers contract emerge

By Sam Robinson
 5 days ago
Mayfield's Panthers deal includes notable incentives. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Panthers are responsible for only $4.86M of Baker Mayfield‘s 2022 salary. The Browns are paying $10.5M. While the recently traded quarterback agreed to a trade-facilitating pay cut, incentives are present in his deal that would allow him to recoup some of his $3.5M cut.

Team- and statistical-based incentives are present here, with Field Yates of ESPN.com detailing the escalator package Mayfield agreed to with Carolina. Although, most of them are not likely to be earned. The most realistic team-based bump would come if Mayfield plays 75% of the Panthers’ offensive snaps and the team wins 10 games. Additional incentives are in place for a divisional-round win, a Super Bowl LVII appearance and a Super Bowl win.

If the Panthers rank in the top 10 in total offense (or top five in the NFC), Mayfield would earn $300K, Yates notes. An additional $300K bump would come if the Panthers offense ranked in the top 10 (or top five in the NFC) in scoring. Mayfield attempting at least 224 passes and ranking top 10 in the NFL (or top five in the NFC) in completion percentage would result in another $300K bonus. A $500K Pro Bowl incentive also exists here.

Mayfield is 0-of-4 in Pro Bowl invites, leading to the original $18.9M fifth-year option price tag. He has also not previously ranked in the top 10 in completion percentage in a season. The Browns also fell short of the points and yardage thresholds in each of Mayfield’s four seasons, adding to the uphill climb here.

The recently traded QB has banked $32.7M guaranteed, through his four-year rookie deal. While it looks like he will have to wait until 2023 to cross the $50M career-earnings barrier, the trade to Carolina stands to put the ex-Cleveland starter in a better position to cash in on the 2023 open market. The Panthers also have exclusive negotiating rights until next year’s legal tampering period, but GM Scott Fitterer said the team is likely a ways away from going down that road.

