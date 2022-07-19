ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

What does the Roe v. Wade reversal mean for Idaho?

boisestatepublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the show, we want everyone to know that we will be talking about issues that may be upsetting to some listeners. We'll be discussing the recent controversial...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s record surplus: $1.4 billion. Little promises ‘more tax relief,’ ‘key investments’

The state of Idaho officially ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record $1.38 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said Friday. “Idaho’s economy is red-hot because of the resiliency of our citizens and businesses,”  Little said in a press release issued Friday. The governor said the surplus means […] The post Idaho’s record surplus: $1.4 billion. Little promises ‘more tax relief,’ ‘key investments’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
105.5 The Fan

When Is It Legal to Pass on the Right in Idaho?

If we had a dollar for every time this happened, we could probably treat ourselves to a Hot Rock filet at Barbacoa. It just happened again!. We live in Southeast Boise. One of the many reasons we love that location is because it's so close to I-84. There’s a handful of ways to get to the Broadway on-ramp from our place, but after testing them all it seems like the quickest way to do it is using Linden to get from Boise Ave to Broadway. (And that route takes us past the Murder House which we love staring at.)
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
Daily Beast

This Abortion Provider Was Welcomed With Open Arms. Then She Found Out About Her New Neighbors.

Diane Derzis is no stranger to fringe anti-abortion activists attacking her work. But even by her standards, it’s been a hell of a year. As the owner of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade last month, Derzis had a front-row seat to the dismantling of the constitutional protection for the right to abortion.
