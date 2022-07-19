ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, LA

Large Alligator Resurfaces at Pat's in Henderson [PHOTO]

By Chris Reed
 5 days ago
He’s back!

The large alligator that has been spotted near Pat’s in Henderson showed up again today and he looked very comfortable with the surroundings.

This time, the large gator, who has been given the name George, was not blocking traffic near the tourist destination, but rather in his own element.

George was seen lurking near the Patio of the establishment, and this is not the first time he has been spotted here.

Yes, this massive alligator is a regular according to those who work at Pat’s and he doesn’t seem to be bothered by those who attempt to get a sneak peek.

A few weeks ago, we reported that a large alligator was crossing the road near Pat’s and we assume that it could have been this one.

SEE HUGE ALLIGATOR CROSSING ROAD NEAR PAT'S IN HENDERSON

A video surfaced of George too, and this really gives you a good indication of the size of this frequent visitor.

Check out this closeup.

Click here to view photo gallery

