Harnett Devotional Gardens is once again under new ownership, but the problematic issues plaguing the Fairground Road cemetery remain and, according to customers, have gotten worse. The North Carolina Cemetery Commission was hopeful the new owner, Faithful Heritage Holdings LLC, would correct the issues so many complained of, but the complaints keep coming. Some family members are so disgusted, they are now completing their own lawn maintenance before and after burial at family plots.

HARNETT COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO