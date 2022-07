Ah summer in Fayetteville, where the sweat is so bad, we’ve now been recognized as one of the sweatiest cities in the entire country. The good folks at mydatingadvisor.com put together a list of the sweatiest cities in the country, among the top 200 largest metro areas. And Fayetteville came in at number 46 on the list, the second sweatiest city in North Carolina. Charlotte as at 42.

