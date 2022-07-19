ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Steven Souza Jr. announces retirement

By Darragh McDonald
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AIBP_0glP1DTC00
Steven Souza Jr. is hanging up his cleats for good following a near-decade MLB career. Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. took to Twitter today to announce his retirement from baseball after almost a decade in the big leagues.

“It’s been an incredible journey that I dreamed as a kid I would be able to go on,” wrote Souza, before going on to give a heartfelt thanks to the many people whose lives touched his along the way.

Souza, 33, was a third-round pick of the Nationals out of Cascade High School in 2007 and made his big-league debut with the Nats in 2014. After getting into 21 games for Washington down the stretch, Souza went to the Rays in December 2014 as part of a convoluted three-team trade that saw Wil Myers go from Tampa to San Diego and Trea Turner go from the Padres to the Nats.

Souza would spent the next three seasons with the Rays, which will no doubt go down as the best stretch of his career. From 2015 to 2017, he played 378 games, hitting 63 home runs, 53 doubles, four triples, stealing 35 bases and hitting .238/.327/.426.

Incredibly, Souza was part of yet another three-team trade prior to the 2018 season. In this deal, Souza went to the Diamondbacks while Brandon Drury went to the Yankees, among other pieces changing hands. Unfortunately, Souza’s trip to the desert would be a disappointing one, with injuries preventing him from sustaining the production he showed in Tampa. He was limited to 72 games in 2018 due to pectoral issues and hit just .220/.309/.369 when on the field. In March of 2019, Souza sustained a far worse injury, slipping on home plate during a spring training game. The club would later announce that Souza tore or damaged multiple ligaments in his knee, which would require season-ending surgery.

After missing the entirety of the 2019 campaign, Arizona non-tendered him, allowing Souza to reach free agency for the first time in his career. He’d go on to see MLB action over the next three seasons with the Cubs, Dodgers and Mariners, respectively, but unable to recapture his previous form. Over those three seasons, he hit .152/.221/.291.

In the end, Souza was able to appear in 505 MLB games and make 1,895 plate appearances. He’ll head into retirement with a lifetime batting line of .229/.318/.411, 72 home runs, 71 doubles, eight triples, 383 total hits, 223 runs scored, 207 runs driven in and 42 stolen bases. He was able to earn more than $10M over his big-league tenure. MLBTR congratulates Souza on a fine career and wishes him the best of luck in his next chapter.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Four replacements announced for MLB All-Star rosters

Four replacements were announced to the All-Star rosters, taking the spots of four others players who won’t be part of the Midsummer Classic. Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, and Braves third baseman Austin Riley will be joining the National League’s team, while Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal has been named to the American League’s roster.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran OF Ender Inciarte elects free agency

Veteran outfielder Ender Inciarte, whom the Mets designated for assignment last week, rejected an outright assignment in favor of free agency, per Minor League Baseball’s transactions log. Inciarte, who began the season on a minor-league deal with the Yankees, signed with the Mets shortly after being cut loose in the Bronx. He was in the majors a week later but tallied only eight plate appearances over 11 games, functioning primarily as a late-inning option off the bench for Mets skipper Buck Showalter.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels designate Jonathan Villar for assignment, select Magneuris Sierra

The Angels have designated veteran Jonathan Villar for assignment, per the team. The move makes room for Magneuris Sierra, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. This is the second time this season that Villar finds himself designated for assignment. He began the year with the Cubs, but the utility man hit just .222/.271/.327 in 166 plate appearances. He didn’t fare much better with the Angels, hitting just .163/.226/.224 across 54 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Souza Jr.
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Brandon Drury
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves: 1995 World Series champion passes away at 58

Dwight Smith, a member of the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves and eight-year MLB veteran, died at the age of 58 on Friday. An outfield for the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, Dwight Smith passed away on Friday. He was 58 years old. The Braves organization released a...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Yasiel Puig goes viral for mishap in KBO League

Some three years after we last saw him at the MLB level, Yasiel Puig still has not changed one bit. The former All-Star outfielder Puig went viral this week for a funny mishap that he got himself into during a game this week. Puig, who is now playing in Korea for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League, skyrocketed a ball to deep left that he thought was a home run. Unfortunately for Puig, he spent some time admiring his work … only for the ball to hit the outfield wall instead. Puig was then forced to kick it into high gear and tripped like one of The Three Stooges as he rounded first base. He was ultimately thrown out at second by a good few feet (with an Olympic-worthy belly flop as well).
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nationals#Cascade High School#Diamondbacks#Yankees
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB Player, World Series Champion Dead At 58

Last year the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995. Unfortunately, one of the members of that historic 1995 title team has passed away. On Friday, the Braves announced that former outfielder Dwight Smith passed away. He was 58 years old. "We are saddened by the passing...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
FanSided

Mets acquire former All-Star in trade with Pirates

Big Dan Vogelbach is on the move once again, this time being dealt from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the New York Mets in exchange for a relief pitcher. Baseball’s most majestic, handsome man has once again found himself on the move via trade as the New York Mets have acquired 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy