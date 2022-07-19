Star Wars: Hunters delayed to 2023 after eight months of playtests

Star Wars: Hunters, Zynga's PvP shooter for Switch and mobile, has been delayed to 2023, after eight months in soft launch across various territories.

"We are working tirelessly to achieve our vision for Star Wars: Hunters," the devs say in a tweet . "Our ambition is to create a competitive battle arena game that will entertain for years to come. To ensure we meet the high expectations we are setting for fans globally and ourselves as developers, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Star Wars: Hunters."

The game will now launch "in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices."

Hunters initially soft launched for Android in India, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia in November 2021. It expanded to Brazil and Mexico and came to iOS devices in February 2022. The soft launch further expanded to Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan in May.

Despite the delay, there are still a whole lot of people with access to Hunters, and the devs say regular content updates will continue through the soft launch. Updates for the game had already been coming to introduce new maps, characters, and other content for the soft launch.

Hunters was initially announced as part of a Nintendo Direct in February 2021 , and despite the playtests on other mobile devices, there's still no way to play on Switch. The game's final quality remains to be seen, but it does let you play as two Jawas in a trenchcoat , which has to count for something.

We can help you keep track of all the upcoming Star Wars games .

