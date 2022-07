Recently, scientists from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission discovered that surface regeneration occurs on asteroids far more quickly than on Earth. By analyzing high-resolution images of rock fractures on asteroid Bennu taken by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, the researchers discovered that the Sun’s heat fractures rocks on Bennu in only 10,000 to 100,000 years. With the use of this knowledge, scientists will be able to better predict the time it takes boulders on asteroids like Bennu to fragment into smaller pieces, some of which may eject into space while others may remain on the asteroid’s surface.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO