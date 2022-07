Not many restaurants in Loveland have a mascot, at all, let alone one with a name that fits so perfectly. Sure, Chick-Fil-A has that cow mascot, but Chick-Fil-A is a national chain. This longtime downtown restaurant has been locally owned for over 50 years. They finally introduced this 'perfectly named' mascot in the summer of 2021. Have you seen them?

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO