When I was a kid, a Walkman was the coolest electronic gadget available. Look, ma! It's portable! I can take my Poison and Motley Crue cassette anywhere. Before there were CDs (and long before the invention of the iPod), cassettes had revolutionized the way we purchased and enjoyed music. Released in 1979 with a retail price tag of $150, the Sony Walkman allowed us to take the tunes anywhere. Millions of units were sold until the company finally discontinued the legendary portable cassette player in 2010.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO