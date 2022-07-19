Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Candler; Tattnall The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Candler County in southeastern Georgia Tattnall County in southeastern Georgia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Collins, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Metter, Collins, Cobbtown and Aline. This warning includes I-16 between mile markers 96 and 108. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CANDLER COUNTY, GA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO