Archdale, NC

Archdale Friends collecting quilts for Ukraine

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogJro_0glOthMQ00
The women of Archdale Friends Meeting are collecting quilts to send to the people of Ukraine. Pictured from the church are Fran Andrews, from left, Janey Stinnet and Gayle Lambeth. SPECIAL | HPE

ARCHDALE — The United Society of Friends Women chapter at Archdale Friends Meeting is collecting quilts of all sizes to ship to the people of Ukraine and to hospitals in Third World countries.

Quilts will be collected at the church, 114 Trindale Road, Archdale, on Oct. 1, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All donated quilts will then be shipped to Ukraine or to a division of the Samaritan’s Purse disaster-relief ministry.

For more information, call 336-804-2780.

Archdale, NC
