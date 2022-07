The United Nations appears to be on the verge of brokering a deal to get badly needed grain supplies from Ukraine to the rest of the world. Right. These supplies have been held up by what's effectively been a Russian blockade on Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. Millions of tons of grain have been piling up there. The Turkish government says a signing ceremony is supposed to happen today for an agreement between Russia, Ukraine, the U.N. and Turkey. This would facilitate the shipping of all that grain.

