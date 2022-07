You can't get paid for donating blood, but you can for plasma. For thousands of Mexicans living near the U.S. border, this created an opportunity. They would cross into the U.S. on short-term visas, donate plasma and return home cash in hand. But in June of last year, the federal government closed an immigration loophole that allowed this practice. Now two international pharmaceutical companies, Grifols and CSL, are suing the government to allow these trips to resume, claiming that up to 10% of all plasma donated in the U.S. came from Mexicans crossing the border. Stefanie Dodt has been reporting on this as a part of a collaboration between ProPublica and ARD German TV, and she joins us now. Welcome.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO