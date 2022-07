As EV adoption begins to grow, many drivers will face early charging issues since they’re not used to the charging process, which differs from a gas station visit. While there is certainly a learning curve, the process is relatively simple for most people. However, others may need a little more assistance. To help solve this issue, Ford Motor Company is trialling a robotic EV charger system that less mobile users can activate from their phone without leaving the vehicle, offering a new level of inclusivity that the EV community embraces.

