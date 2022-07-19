ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners’ McKay breaks down Julio the player and person, France’s importance

By BRANDON GUSTAFSON
MyNorthwest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners are rolling and one of their top players is the talk of baseball after a star-making performance Monday night. So who better to come chat about the team than Mariners senior director of player development Andy McKay, who has some great insight into Seattle’s rookie sensation as well as...

sports.mynorthwest.com

The Associated Press

Bubic goes 7, Royals edge Rays 4-2 to win series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years. Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth. The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East. “Just a great series. That is a good team and to walk out with a series win is a big deal for us,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We had so many guys on base and we had a lot of missed opportunities today and those are ones that usually slip away, but our guys just kept with it and got some big hits late.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Boston

Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

By JOHN KEKIS AP Sports WriterCOOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered.His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthem — and was humbled by his surroundings."I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be here today and hopefully...
BOSTON, MA

