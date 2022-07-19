ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solstice Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade in your scythe for a pair of sunglasses—there's a party in the...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie, please let Destiny 2's seasonal grandma retire already

Who is Eva Levante? Genuinely, I have no idea. I've been playing Destiny 2 for around four years now, since before Shadowkeep arrived, and in those years the soft-spoken grandma has dominated the game's seasonal events as their host. It's not even a question of someone else doing the job anymore; if there's an event, we all know we're going to be listening to Eva saying "I could use some more coffee" or "Carlos and Maria" or "Have you grown bigger or have I grown shorter?" on repeat for a month.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to "Seize Destiny" in Genshin Impact

Here's how to complete the "Seize Destiny" prompt in Genshin Impact. The Golden Apple Archipelago has made it's return in Genshin Impact Version 2.8, and it's full of new quests, missions, and puzzles for players to explore and solve. One of these new quests is a Phantom Realm quest with Mona, which can be both long and complicated for players who are going in unprepared. After completing the Astral Puzzles in the first part of Mona's Domain, players will be given the task to "Seize Destiny". Here's how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solstice#The Haunted#Destiny 2#Bonfire#Video Game
Gamespot

Blood Syndicate: Season One #3 - Episode Three: Fort Apache, Dakota

With Wise Son framed for the attack on the Blue Street Syndicate HQ, the Paris Island police are looking for answers…but Wise doesn’t break easily. He’s got secrets to keep-including the story of just what went down in Sadaqah and how he, Tech-9, and Iron Butterfly got their powers!
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Xbox fans: play these classic Bethesda and id games for free right now

Xbox players can jump into a bunch of classic Bethesda and id Software games for free right now, as Microsoft has rolled out a slate of new game previews for Xbox Insiders. If you’re signed up to Microsoft’s free beta platform, you can play The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, Quake Champions, Wolfenstein 3D, Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel for nothing. Don’t go booting up your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, though, as they’re only playable on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragonheir: Silent Gods - Tell Your Own Story in This Multiplayer RPG

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is an upcoming party-based online multiplayer role-playing game that is set in a world filled with magic and dragons. Players will become the chosen one and embark on a journey to save a world that was nearly destroyed during a battle of the dragon gods. Dragonheir is...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

Destiny 2 Showcase Slated for August

The next Destiny 2 Showcase livestream will take place Aug. 23, 2022, Bungie announced Thursday. Specifics regarding the content, time and platforms of the event weren't discussed. The main draw for the event simply appears to be — "to show you what’s next." With the announcement, Bungie dropped...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#398) - July 22, 2022

The past two days have been absolutely brutal when it comes to Wordle. Yesterday's word was something that mostly Animal Crossing fans and insect enthusiasts would have gotten reliably. However, the Wordle on July 22 is a word that many players likely didn't know existed. If you want some help getting through this Wordle, then use one of our best starting words, and read below for a couple of hints and even the full answer.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Soulframe’ is a new fantasy MMORPG from the ‘Warframe’ developers

Digital Extremes, the developer behind free-to-play shooter Warframe, has announced a new fantasy MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Soulframe. Details are scarce on the upcoming game currently, but Digital Extremes accompanied the announcement with a five-minute-long cinematic reveal trailer. The trailer showcases some of Soulframe’s fantasy premise. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #4 - The Gold Lantern Saga: Part Four

Now it’s the Legion of Super-Heroes’ turn to get stuck in a time they don’t belong in: the 21st century. Time for the greatest heroes of the future to see the reality of their heroes of the past. All this is happening because the Great Darkness is coming, and even as the truth behind it is about to be revealed, it may be too late to stop all from becoming nothing. It’s the heroes of two eras in ways you’ve never seen them before!
COMICS
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Teases Planescape in New Unearthed Arcana Playtest

A new public playtest document for Dungeons & Dragons is giving off some very strong Planescape vibes. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast released "Wonders of the Multiverse," a new packet of playtest material containing a brand new race, a new Cleric subclass, and several backgrounds, feats, and spells. While described as a collection of material from around the Multiverse, many Dungeons & Dragons fans noticed that it contained multiple references to Mechanus, Sigil, the Outlands, and other areas explored in the popular Planescape setting.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Usagi Yojimbo #29 - The Secret of the Green Dragon: Part One

Usagi and Yukichi are obligated to deliver a priceless jade dragon to Merchant Awase. They witness a runner delivering a parcel of jewels to the same merchant killed on the road ahead. However, the killers left the jewels and escaped with the container. They come to the realization that the box they carry may be even more valuable than the jade within.
COMICS
ComicBook

Destiny 2 Showcase Announced by Bungie

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that it will be holding a new showcase for the game in the coming month. This year has already been a pretty big one for the ongoing multiplayer shooter, primarily thanks to the success of The Witch Queen, which is the game's latest expansion. And while Bungie has already previously given us a roadmap for Destiny 2 moving forward, it seems like we should be learning a whole lot more in a little over a month.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Squishmallows Debuted At San Diego Comic Con

Pokemon Squishmallows made their first appearance at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con. The company has since confirmed that the plushes are not Comic Con exclusives, though an exact release date has not been announced. Squishmallows are large collectible plushes in the form of cute animals and/or brand tie-ins and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

‘Fallout’ Series Set Photos Bring the Super Duper Mart to Life [Exclusive]

With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Get The Dishonored Series And Prey For $18 Right Now

The Arkane Anniversary Collection is currently on sale for just $18, down from its usual price of $100. If you were a big fan of Deathloop but haven’t explored the rest of Arkane’s catalog, this could be a great chance to check out some games that are similar to the 2021 hit.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy