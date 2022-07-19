Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solstice Trailer

A new public playtest document for Dungeons & Dragons is giving off some very strong Planescape vibes. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast released "Wonders of the Multiverse," a new packet of playtest material containing a brand new race, a new Cleric subclass, and several backgrounds, feats, and spells. While described as a collection of material from around the Multiverse, many Dungeons & Dragons fans noticed that it contained multiple references to Mechanus, Sigil, the Outlands, and other areas explored in the popular Planescape setting.
Comments / 0