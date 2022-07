For better or worse, social media is a major part of many of our lives. And since it’s here to stay, the best thing you can do is protect yourself when using apps like Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat so that you don’t overshare to the point of leaving yourself vulnerable to hackers. From posting habits to things you share that are better left unshared, security experts say these common social media mistakes are putting your safety at risk. The good news is you can avoid these errors. Here’s what you need to know to keep yourself as safe as possible on social media.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO