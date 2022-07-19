ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 24, a gunman fatally shot https://apnews.com/article/uvalde-school-shooting-shootings-texas-education-a5b21cface8837e830ed2f9bb4bbcf3c">19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms at https://apnews.com/article/uvalde-school-shooting-politics-texas-education-shootings-8c5fd96f19d3dde8dc80b540f1f343c5">Robb Elementary School in https://apnews.com/article/texas-a212550fe65568fb011b26c724eee34d">Uvalde, Texas. Over an hour passed from the time officers followed the 18-year-old gunman into the school and when they finally entered the fourth-grade classroom where he was holed up...

The Independent

Uvalde mother who was cuffed trying to save kids claims she’s now being harassed by police

A mom who was handcuffed after she attempted to rescue her children from a school shooting in Uvalde last month says that she’s now being harassed by local police.On 24 May, after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and brutally slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Angeli Rose Gomez made her way down to Robb Elementary School in a valiant effort to save her own two sons, who were still trapped indoors, from the massacre that was unfolding behind the Texas school’s doors.However, when she attempted to broach the police line, she was told to stand...
The Independent

Uvalde families furious as footage of killer and police inside school is released before they’ve seen it

The families of the Uvalde school massacre have expressed their outrage after surveillance footage from the shooting was leaked to the public even before they could see it. The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE- TV published edited portions of leaked footage from the fatal shooting of 24 May at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.
Fox News

Uvalde, Texas, mayor alleges shooting investigation 'cover-up'

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, is now accusing state law enforcement of orchestrating a "cover-up" in the Robb Elementary School shooting investigation as questions remain as to why police didn’t engage the gunman sooner. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin made the remark to CNN as the Texas Department of Public...
The Independent

Gov Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for Uvalde school massacre victims, schedule shows

Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for the Uvalde school shooting victims and has not visited the town for more than five weeks, according to his schedule.Mr Abbott last went to Uvalde for a community worship event on 5 June, 12 days after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to his schedule, obtained through a public records request by ABC25.The last of the 21 funerals held for victims of the Uvalde school shooting was on 16 June when 11-year-old Layla Salazar was laid to rest.There is no mention of Mr Abbott attending any...
