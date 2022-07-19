ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ion by Benjamin Jowett - Table of Links

Ion by Plato is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series.

Ion

Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. ION. PERSONS OF THE DIALOGUE: Socrates,...
For the Story Teller: Chapter 2 - The Story with Sense Appeal

For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. Chapter II: THE STORY WITH A SENSE APPEAL.
For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell: Preface

For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series.
David Copperfield: Chapter 26 - I Fall Into Captivity

I saw no more of Uriah Heep, until the day when Agnes left town. I was at the coach office to take leave of her and see her go; and there was he, returning to Canterbury by the same conveyance. It was some small satisfaction to me to observe his spare, short-waisted, high-shouldered, mulberry-coloured great-coat perched up, in company with an umbrella like a small tent, on the edge of the back seat on the roof, while Agnes was, of course, inside; but what I underwent in my efforts to be friendly with him, while Agnes looked on, perhaps deserved that little recompense. At the coach window, as at the dinner-party, he hovered about us without a moment’s intermission, like a great vulture: gorging himself on every syllable that I said to Agnes, or Agnes said to me.
Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XXIV

My present situation was one in which all voluntary thought was swallowed up and lost. I was hurried away by fury; revenge alone endowed me with strength and composure; it moulded my feelings and allowed me to be calculating and calm at periods when otherwise delirium or death would have been my portion.
SOMA Finance and Meta Hollywood to Launch Tokenized Film Financing Offerings

Planet Hollywood, a joint venture between Animoca Brands and Meta Hollywood has chosen SOMA Finance (SOMA) as the issuing partner for their upcoming digital securities ecosystem for tokenizing physical and digital assets. SOMA Finance is a joint venture between MANTRA DAO and Tritaurian Capital that is building the critical compliance infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital securities.
The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VI: CONCLUSION OF THE SIXTH PART

CONCERN for our own happiness recommends to us the virtue of prudence: concern for that of other people, the virtues of justice and beneficence; of which, the one restrains us from hurting, the other prompts us to promote that happiness. Independent of any regard either to what are, or to what ought to be, or to what upon a certain condition would be, the sentiments of other people, the first of those three virtues is originally recommended to us by our selfish, the other two by our benevolent affections.
Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 45

Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. Chapter XLV.
The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 13

We sometimes see men who have obtained fortunes, suddenly become poor. In many cases, this arises from intemperance, and often from gaming, and other bad habits. Frequently it occurs because a man has been engaged in "outside operations," of some sort. When he gets rich in his legitimate business, he is told of a grand speculation where he can make a score of thousands. He is constantly flattered by his friends, who tell him that he is born lucky, that everything he touches turns into gold. Now if he forgets that his economical habits, his rectitude of conduct and a personal attention to a business which he understood, caused his success in life, he will listen to the siren voices. He says:
The role of demographic and academic features in a student performance prediction

Educational Data Mining is widely used for predicting student's performance. It's a challenging task because a plethora of features related to demographics, personality traits, socio-economic, and environmental may affect students' performance. Such varying features may depend on the level of study, program offered, nature of subject, and geographical location. This study attempted to predict the final semester's results of students studying Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) based on their pre-admission academic achievements, demographics, and first semester performance. The imbalanced data led to non-generic prediction models, so it was addressed through synthetic minority oversampling technique. Among five prediction models, the Support Vector Machine led the best with 92% accuracy. The decision tree model identified key features affecting students' performance. The analysis led to the conclusion that marks obtained in Biology, Islamiat, and Urdu at Matric and English at Intermediate level affected the students' performance in their final semester. The findings provide useful information to predict students' performance and guidelines for academic institutes' management regarding improving students' achievement. It is speculated that adoption of digital transformation may help reduce difficulty faced in data collection and analysis.
Vincent Leroy Turns Electronic Device Lenses Into a Massive Optical Constellation

Housed in front of a historic Parisian mansion. Vincent Leroy often traverses to the far reaches of Earth and his own imagination to create otherworldy installations that prompt the viewer to slow down. Having recently experimented in Fjallsárlón, Iceland for his Anamorphosis study, the French artist returns to his birth...
What is the "this" Parameter In JavaScript

The this parameter in JavaScript is like that oddly concealed obstacle on a path that keeps tripping people. For the JavaScript beginner, it is often a thing of much unclarity, while for many a fairly-seasoned developer, it is one of those things they've figured out how to use but have never truly understood.
Meta AI's Make-A-Scene Generates Artwork with Text and Sketches

The goal of this new model isn’t to allow users to generate random images following text prompt as dalle does. Instead, Meta wanted to push creative expression forward merging this text to.image trend with previous sketch-to-image models, leading to “Make-A-Scene”: a fantastic blend between text and sketch-conditioned image generation. Learn more in the video... ‘Make-a-Scene is not ‘just another Dalle’ – but restricts the user control on the generations.
Rich Text Editor: How To Choose

A React-rich text editor allows you to edit the content of your web app effortlessly. However, there are situations when you need to reinvent it. For example, it is slow to boot up and doesn’t look good on mobile devices. So how can you reinvent the React-rich text editor to fix the issues? In this post, you will find all the details.
OkSo - Draw to Explain, Draw to Grasp

The app is the drawing app to express, grasp, and organize your thoughts and ideas. Draw to explain. Draw to grasp. Some of you are visual learners. You need to see pictures and visualizations to explain and grasp concepts. You keep a pencil and a piece of paper at hand. Sometimes it feels like connecting two circles with an arrow would speak more apparent than describing such circles' relationship with words. Visualizations, drawings, and sketches help you organize your thoughts and knowledge.
Vue Amsterdam 2022: Part VII - Animating with Vue

Welcome! Happy to see you in the seventh part of my Vuejs Amsterdam Conference 2022 summary series, in which I share a summary of all the talks with you. You can read my JSWorld Conference 2022 Summary series (in four parts) here, where I summarized all the first day’s talks. You can also find the previous Talks of the Vue Amsterdam conference 2022 in my blog.
