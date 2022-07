A Crystal River Valley rancher and a nonprofit organization are teaming up for the second time to try to leave more water in a parched stream. Cold Mountain Ranch owners Bill Fales and Marj Perry have inked a six-year deal with the Colorado Water Trust to voluntarily retime their irrigation practices to leave water in the Crystal River during the late summer and early fall, when the river often needs it the most. In addition to a $5,000 signing bonus, the ranchers will be paid $250 a day up to 20 days, for each cubic foot per second they don’t divert, for a maximum payment of $30,000.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO