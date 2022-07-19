ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ion: Introduction

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. INTRODUCTION. The Ion is the...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Ion by Benjamin Jowett - Table of Links

Ion by Plato is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Ion by Plato is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Plato....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Ion

Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Ion, by Plato and translated by Benjamin Jowett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. ION. PERSONS OF THE DIALOGUE: Socrates,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Phys.org

A quantum wave in two crystals

Particles can move as waves along different paths at the same time—this is one of the most important findings of quantum physics. A particularly impressive example is the neutron interferometer: neutrons are fired at a crystal, the neutron wave is split into two portions, which are then superimposed on each other again. A characteristic interference pattern can be observed, which proves the wave properties of matter.
PHYSICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
HackerNoon

For the Story Teller: Chapter 2 - The Story with Sense Appeal

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter II: THE STORY WITH A SENSE APPEAL.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nature.com

Computational screening of materials with extreme gap deformation potentials

In this work, we present a large-scale study of gap deformation potentials based on density-functional theory calculations for over 5000 semiconductors. As expected, in most cases the band gap decreases for increasing volume with deformation potentials that can reach values of almost âˆ’15"‰eV. We find, however, also a sizeable number of materials with positive deformation potentials. Notorious members of this group are halide perovskites, known for their applications in photovoltaics. We then focus on understanding the physical reasons for so different values of the deformation potentials by investigating the correlations between this property and a large number of other material and compositional properties. We also train explainable machine learning models as well as graph convolutional networks to predict deformation potentials and establish simple rules to understand predicted values. Finally, we analyze in more detail a series of materials that have record positive and negative deformation potentials.
CHEMISTRY
HackerNoon

David Copperfield: Chapter 26 - I Fall Into Captivity

I saw no more of Uriah Heep, until the day when Agnes left town. I was at the coach office to take leave of her and see her go; and there was he, returning to Canterbury by the same conveyance. It was some small satisfaction to me to observe his spare, short-waisted, high-shouldered, mulberry-coloured great-coat perched up, in company with an umbrella like a small tent, on the edge of the back seat on the roof, while Agnes was, of course, inside; but what I underwent in my efforts to be friendly with him, while Agnes looked on, perhaps deserved that little recompense. At the coach window, as at the dinner-party, he hovered about us without a moment’s intermission, like a great vulture: gorging himself on every syllable that I said to Agnes, or Agnes said to me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VI: CONCLUSION OF THE SIXTH PART

CONCERN for our own happiness recommends to us the virtue of prudence: concern for that of other people, the virtues of justice and beneficence; of which, the one restrains us from hurting, the other prompts us to promote that happiness. Independent of any regard either to what are, or to what ought to be, or to what upon a certain condition would be, the sentiments of other people, the first of those three virtues is originally recommended to us by our selfish, the other two by our benevolent affections.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Protagoras
Person
Plato
Person
Socrates
HackerNoon

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XXIV

My present situation was one in which all voluntary thought was swallowed up and lost. I was hurried away by fury; revenge alone endowed me with strength and composure; it moulded my feelings and allowed me to be calculating and calm at periods when otherwise delirium or death would have been my portion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

What is the "this" Parameter In JavaScript

The this parameter in JavaScript is like that oddly concealed obstacle on a path that keeps tripping people. For the JavaScript beginner, it is often a thing of much unclarity, while for many a fairly-seasoned developer, it is one of those things they've figured out how to use but have never truly understood.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 45

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XLV.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Beam Up Your Scotties - #Noonies2022 is Just Around the Corner 💚

Noonies2022 is HackerNoon's 4th Annual Awards celebrating the individuals that made a splash on the interwebs. Last year, there were 586 awards, 4960 nominees, and 105,122 voters spanning the 3-month-long event, ably supported by thousands of tweets, hundreds of posts, tens of announcements, and so much more, generating thousands of $$$ worth of marketing for sponsors!! Wanna learn more? Book a meeting with us today! :)
LIFESTYLE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy