Tallapoosa County, AL

Risk of severe weather and high heat this week

By Larry Robinson Staff Writer
tallasseetribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother bout of storms is expected to make its way through central Alabama tonight with severe storms possible on Thursday as well. The National Weather service has released a forecast for the possibility of...

www.tallasseetribune.com

tallasseetribune.com

Threat of strong storms until midnight, heat advisory remains

Anyone who has lived in Alabama for a season knows how the weather can change at the drop of a hat. Alabama’s weather is on display again today as a threat for severe storms lingers until midnight and a heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21.
ELMORE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama through tonight

RADAR CHECK: Strong storms are on the Alabama/Georgia state line at mid-afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Chambers County as I write this update. New showers and storms are forming near the Tennessee River. We expect a marked increase in the number of thunderstorms over the next few hours, and where storms do form they could be severe in spots, with potential for strong winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for much of north and central Alabama, with a marginal risk (level 1) for the rest of the state.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chambers The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Chambers County in east central Alabama * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 343 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sturkie, or near Lafayette, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, La Fayette, Cusseta, Chambers County Lake, Sturkie, Oak Bowery and West Chambers. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullock, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bullock; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Lowndes County in south central Alabama Southwestern Macon County in southeastern Alabama Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martin Dam to near Millbrook to near Paul M Grist State Park, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Montgomery, Union Springs, Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, Meadville, Milstead, Pike Road, Coosada, White Hall, Shorter, Gordonville, Franklin, Lowndesboro, Benton, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Woodcrest and Snowdoun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
State
Alabama State
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega Co. Until 5 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama…. Northwestern Randolph County in east central Alabama…. South central Calhoun County in east central Alabama…. Southwestern Cleburne County in east central Alabama…. Clay County in east central Alabama…. * Until 500 PM CDT. *...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 killed in traffic crash near entrance to Calera subdivision

A morning traffic crash near a Calera subdivision left one man dead. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as Joel Spanick. He was 40 and lived in the subdivision. The accident happened at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday at Waterford on Highway 70. Spanick was preparing to pull out onto...
CALERA, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Utility relocation to disrupt downtown Tallassee for a few months

Streets in downtown Tallassee will be fluid for several months with utility relocation and sidewalk renovations. Currently contractors are at work installing new sewer, water and gas lines but as with any renovation project, there are hiccups along the way. “We had an issue with a gas main that we...
TALLASSEE, AL
utv44.com

AL residents crossing state lines for lottery tickets

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $630 million dollars. The next drawing Friday night is sure to have people lining up to buy tickets. Including many from right here in Alabama who will need to travel across state lines into Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, or Tennessee because there is no lottery in our state.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey celebrates new bio-friendly addition to Alabama cement company

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Cement Company of Alabama is officially revamped. Company officials joined Governor Kay Ivey this morning for the groundbreaking of the plant’s new addition. The Ragland cement plant’s new production line is a rotary kiln that substitutes fossil fuels with alternative fuels coming from items like recycled woodchips and shredded […]
RAGLAND, AL
wbrc.com

Person killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News confirmed someone died following a two-vehicle accident in Calera. The Calera Police Department posted updated information about the accident after 2 p.m. Wednesday. A car and an SUV collided on Highway 70 near the entrance to Waterford Subdivision. It happened around 8 a.m.
CALERA, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Commission Approves FY23 Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan

During the July 11, 2022 Commission Meeting, the Elmore County Commission approved the FY 23 County Transportation Plan (CTP). A discussion between the County’s Chief Engineer and Chief Operations Officer detailing the County’s Rebuild Alabama CTP along with upcoming Federal Aid/ MPO and American Rescue Plan (ARP) funded projects can be found here.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Former Dadeville fire chief dies at 66

Keith Wilkerson dedicated 47 years of his life to public service. On Friday, July 18, the veteran firefighter and Dadeville resident passed away. Wilkerson, 66, was honored during a memorial service at LaFayette Heights Baptist Church on Monday, July 18, during which family, colleagues and friends shared memories of the late first responder.
DADEVILLE, AL
tallasseetribune.com

More beams falling at Hotel Talisi

Hotel Talisi is closer to coming down. City officials were already working on a scope of work to allow contractors to bid to take down the structure in downtown Tallassee. At Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Sarah Hill said fire Chief Eric Jones called to inform her more beams and woodwork had fallen in the structure.
TALLASSEE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County Commission gives guidance on unwanted trash containers

As of Monday July 11, 2022, many Elmore County residents still possess a Waste Management (WM) and/ or Advanced Disposal curbside trash container. Despite the efforts of the County Commission and county staff to identify areas where containers still exist, Waste Management has provided no comprehensive plan to complete collection of the remaining cans. With WM indicating the company had collected over 20,000 containers by the end of June 2022, the efforts to recover containers appears to be complete from their viewpoint.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Body Found in Autauga County Thursday could be Britta Anne Lashley, who was last seen February of last year

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female were found in Autauga County July 14, around 4:30 p.m. Per their Facebook page, investigators are awaiting positive identification from the Department of Forensics Sciences. However, they have reason to believe it may be the body of Britta Anne Lashley, 36, who was recently reported missing, but had not been seen since February of last year.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

$33M investment, expansion announced for Montgomery facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Premier Tech has announced a $33 million expansion and investment into a new facility in Montgomery. Premier Tech specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative end-of-line packaging and palletizing solutions for manufacturing facilities. Montgomery leaders announced Wednesday that construction is underway for a new 165,000-square-foot facility. Once...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

