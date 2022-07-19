Risk of severe weather and high heat this week

RADAR CHECK: Strong storms are on the Alabama/Georgia state line at mid-afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Chambers County as I write this update. New showers and storms are forming near the Tennessee River. We expect a marked increase in the number of thunderstorms over the next few hours, and where storms do form they could be severe in spots, with potential for strong winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for much of north and central Alabama, with a marginal risk (level 1) for the rest of the state.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO