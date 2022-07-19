ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Smashed Hospitality Expands to Brooklyn with New Location in Gotham Market at The Ashland

 3 days ago
Photo: Official

Smashed – the smash burger shop on the Lower East Side – is expanding to Brooklyn with a spacious location, as well as formally launching two new concepts, Taco Taco and Whatever Forever, in Gotham Market at the Ashland (590 Fulton St, Brooklyn). They officially opened to the public on Friday, July 15th.

Smashed makes its 100% fresh, never frozen beef and Impossible Foods plant-based burgers using the smash technique. Burgers are topped with both sautéed and diced raw onions, pickles, and Smashed sauce, and are available as singles, doubles, and triples. All vegan orders are cooked on a separate griddle. French fries are hand-cut, the shakes hand-spun, and potatoes hand-smashed.

Several special burgers fill out the menu – such as the “Big Schmacc” and a Truffle Burger – and the team regularly dreams up seasonal specials with delicious toppings. The Smashbox special is available for lunch Monday-Friday from 12pm-3pm and includes a single classic burger, fries and a can of soda for $13. For the opening in Brooklyn, Smashed is offering a special bacon jalapeño burger for the months of July and August with bacon, bacon jalapeño jam, and white American cheese.

Taco Taco is led by Smashed executive chef Fredy Cetina, who hails from the Bay Area. Taco Taco’s menu offers a variety of West Coast-style tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos, and even a Mexican “pizza” with toppings and fillings ranging from al pastor and steak asada to Baja-style fried fish.

Whatever Forever is an all-day eatery offering brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner. The restaurant now features an updated menu of American classics with newly added composed mains such as rib eye steak and pan-roasted salmon, and popular starters including their signature baby back ribs and mac & cheese.

As part of the expansion, the Smashed team has upgraded the central seating area, creating a variety of areas to dine and relax, including roomy high-tops, chairs along the bar, plush leather couches with low tables, and brand new outdoor patio seating along Fulton Street. The family-friendly space will host regular entertainment, including DJs, game nights, sports viewing parties, and more.

Delivery is available from Smashed, Taco Taco and Whatever Forever via Uber Eats. Reservations for seating are not required but available via Seven Rooms.

The Smashed team is also excited to welcome new neighbor Peaches Prime to the Gotham Market at the Ashland later in July, marking a return to 100% vendor occupancy at the space. Fulton Hall, a destination for craft beer, classic cocktails, and American fare, also continues to thrive in the eastern end of the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f86ug_0glOo0IF00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOrU0_0glOo0IF00
Photo: Official

#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Gotham#Vegan#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#New Location#Impossible Foods#French#Truffle Burger#American#Taco Taco#Mexican
