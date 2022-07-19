ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Andy Warhol’s Polaroid of Mick Jagger Touching Tongues With a Woman Could Be Yours

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M61j9_0glOlGRF00
CIRCA 1977: Andy Warhol and Mick Jagger at the album release party for 'Love You Live.' Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images

A polaroid Andy Warhol took of Mick Jagger and a woman touching tongues is one of several original photographs and pieces being auctioned off by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The original Jagger polaroid — which has a starting price of $10,000 — comes from a photo session Warhol spearheaded for the Rolling Stones’ 1977 album, Love You Live. As the Warhol Foundation noted, “Many of the photos from this session depicting band members and other people touching tongues or biting one another were incorporated into the album design, creating a surprising and somewhat controversial collage that coincidentally mirrored feelings between band members during the making of the album.”

Along with the Jagger snapshot, the Warhol Foundation auction features additional polaroids and photos of numerous folks in Warhol’s orbit. These include Grace Jones, Diane von Furstenberg, Jackie Curtis, Debbie Harry, Dennis Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Truman Capote, and Simon Le Bon.

Other auction lots include an array of original and vintage posters from Warhol’s collection, a signed first edition of his book The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again), and a variety of hand-drawn illustrations and lithographs. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Warhol Foundation and its various efforts to support the visual arts.

Comments / 4

Related
Rolling Stone

Ozzy Osbourne Gives Health Update From Comic-Con: ‘It’s a Slow Climb Back’

Click here to read the full article. Just a month after undergoing “major” surgery and battling Covid-19, Ozzy Osbourne was back in action this weekend as the singer appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his upcoming LP and give an update on his health. Osbourne appeared alongside legendary comic artist Todd McFarlane — who has made the videos in support of Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9, and made a special edition comic book to accompany its release — Saturday at Comic-Con, where he briefly spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his health after the operation that was “really going to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Diane Von Furstenberg
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Dennis Hopper
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Simon Le Bon
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Georgia O'keeffe
WWD

There Was a Lot of Love at Chanel’s Dinner to Celebrate Its Ephemeral Boutique in East Hampton

Click here to read the full article. While the summer Hamptons scene has been in full force since Memorial Day, on Saturday night Chanel marked a mid-season arrival in East Hampton: its ephemeral boutique. The French luxury house welcomed an intimate group of friends out east for a celebration of the seasonal store. The evening kicked off with cocktails inside the boutique, which was unveiled in late June and will remain open through the end of the summer season. Guests including Sydney Chandler, Jessica Seinfeld, Rachel Zoe, Athena Calderone, Lizzie Tisch, Gucci Westman, Destiny Joseph and Reign Judge dropped by the store’s...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Rolling Stone

Drew Barrymore Is Undergoing a Glorious Himbo Renaissance

Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. It’s time to admit that Drew Barrymore is America’s sweetheart. Who else can even hold a candle to her charisma? Her charm? Her earnestness? No one, that’s who.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Cancels ‘Encore Weekend’

The Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend — scheduled to feature founder Eddie Vedder as well as sets by Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys and Haim — has been canceled. The two-day fest at Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach was set for Oct. 8 and 9, a week after the sixth annual Ohana Festival; that fest — featuring Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and more — is still scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
DANA POINT, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Elvis’ Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh Dead at 44

Shonka Dukureh, a singer and actress who recently portrayed blues legend Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, has died at age 44. The Charlotte, North Carolina native was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, July 21, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The police department confirmed on Twitter that “no foul play is evident,” adding that the actress shared her home with her two young children. A cause of death has not yet been identified.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Visual Arts#The Rolling Stones#The Warhol Foundation
Rolling Stone

Trueno Finally Drops Video for Top-Secret J Balvin Collaboration ‘Un Paso’

Click here to read the full article. When Argentinean rapper Trueno dropped his acclaimed album Bien o Mal on May 13, fans were surprised to see two songs were kept a total secret — they showed up on the tracklist, but were greyed-out on streaming platforms. Earlier this month, Trueno finally revealed one of those songs was a major collaboration with J Balvin called “Un Paso” — and on Thursday, the two released the video they’d shot for the track together. Directed by El Dorado and Lucas Vignale, the video shows Trueno surrounded by a sea of masked dancers before J...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Ed Sheeran Join Russ in ‘Are You Entertained’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Russ has dropped a music video for his recent single “Are You Entertained” featuring Ed Sheeran, who lent his vocals to the track. The glossy video, which features appearances from Brenda Edwards and Tom Felton, was meant to be directed by British music mogul Jamal Edwards, who died in February. Sheeran shared the story behind the video in a lengthy Instagram post, noting that Russ first approached him last December in New York while he was out to dinner. “I was a fan so we just sat and ate pasta and drink wine together,” Sheeran...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC’ Review: A Punk Nostalgia Documentary Captures How Max’s Kansas City Was as Seminal as CBGB

Click here to read the full article. Punk-rock nostalgia has an oxymoronic quality. Ah, the toasty, cozy good old days…of shooting up in the bathroom at CBGB as the Dead Boys lay waste to Western Civilization onstage! Sid Vicious, we hardly knew ye! Yet the nostalgia for punk, as much of a contradiction as it can seem, has only grown with the decades. That’s partly because punk, with its assaultive immediacy and defiant not-niceness, now seems like the quintessence of the pre-digital world. In these pandemic and social-media times, direct human contact is something many of us are starved for,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

In Private, Trump ‘Keeps Shitting All Over’ the End of Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. Republicans spent Friday celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade and praising Donald Trump for making it happen. Trump himself, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone, is far less excited. Publicly, the former president took credit for abrogating the rights of millions of American women, putting out a statement saying Roe’s repeal was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.” But privately, the former president is anxious about what the end of Roe, and the flood of...
POTUS
American Songwriter

Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa are Officially Grandparents

Bruce Springsteen and wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa revealed that they’re officially grandparents, sharing a photo of their new granddaughter Lily Harper Springsteen, daughter of their youngest son Sam on Instagram. (See photo here.) “Walking the baby_ Lily Harper Springsteen,” wrote Scialfa along with a black-and-white picture of the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Nicki Nicole and Camilo Get Artsy in ‘Naturaleza’ Video

Click here to read the full article. “Naturaleza,” the charming collaboration Camilo and Nicki Nicole, is all about celebrating your own quirks and eccentricities — and the video accompanying the song with is as fun and idiosyncratic as the track’s message. The two artists play with whimsical visuals that riff on surrealism and pop art, all while encouraging listeners to be their authentic selves. The video, directed by Camilo’s wife Evaluna Montaner and filmed in Miami last May, matches unexpected scenes with the song’s mischievous production. In a release, Nicki Nicole said she and Camilo had some thoughts about the direction...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Rock’s Viral #RockToast Is Now Available to Order Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gets ready for his Sunday cheat meal, there’s a good chance he’s going to enjoy a plate of his favorite French toast created just for him. After sharing a video of his dish back in 2020, it’s no surprise the brunch staple twist went viral, thanks to a couple four-inch thick loaves smothered in the star’s own Teremana tequila and maple syrup.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy