Iberville Parish, LA

Man shot to death during carjacking; gunman not yet identified

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIberville parish deputies are training to respond to an active shooter at schools. Experts...

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
Cops investigating a hit and run leads to a major drug bust

Police investigating a hit and run on Canal Street leads to a major drug bust and two men arrested. The New Orleans Police Department announced they arrested 28-year-old Areena Smith and 34-year-old Jeremiah Prater in connection with Illegal Possession with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances. The hit and...
Football hero's killer can't be re-tried for murder

The man who killed former a former NFL player in a New Orleans area road rage incident in 2016 cannot be tried again for murder after his conviction on a lesser charge was overturned, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. Authorities in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish originally charged Ronald Gasser with second-degree murder in the shooting of Joe McKnight. Gasser pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense. The jury convicted Gasser on the lesser charge of manslaughter. But that verdict was later overturned because it came from a non-unanimous jury. Such verdicts were ruled unconstitutional by the...
Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
Juvenile shot in New Orleans East neighborhood says police

The NOPD is investigating a shooting Monday morning. Police say it happened in the 5700 block of Prince Lane in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East. “Initial reports show a juvenile male sustained a gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the juvenile to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The initial call was made at 7:28 AM,” says an NOPD report.
Jayland Walker: Autopsy shows black man 'shot or grazed' 46 times

A 25-year-old black man killed by Ohio police last month had 46 gunshot wounds or graze injuries on his body, an autopsy report has found. The medical examiner said it was impossible to know which bullet killed Jayland Walker, or how many shots were fired in total. The report comes...
NOPD searches for suspect vehicle

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle wanted in a criminal damage to property incident. The offense occurred on July 17, 2022, in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.
4 shootings in 7 hours NOPD reports

Over seven hours, the NOPD is working on three separate shootings across New Orleans. The shooting incidents started Thursday night and continued into the early morning hours on Friday. The first shooting incident happened near the intersection of Elizardi Boulevard and Lawrence Street. An NOPD report says, “Around 10:15 p.m....
NOPD looking for vehicle, person in homicide investigation

NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a vehicle believed to be involved in the commission of a homicide on May 22, 2022, at the intersection of Saint Anthony and Urquhart streets, as well as in locating a person of interest for questioning. The pictured silver Jeep Liberty,...
5 robberies, 1 carjacking in 24 hours says NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is reporting five robberies that happened across the city in the past 24 hours. All of the robberies happened on Sunday. A bicyclist was robbed of their bicycle on the corner of Odeon Avenue and Patterson Drive. Police say the male victim was riding his...
