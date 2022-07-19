ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Customized approach to weight loss

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis streak of triple digit Texas heat has made this clear; shorts,...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Tirzepatide highly effective for weight loss

Tirzepatide is a novel glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonist. A previous phase II study in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) suggested that tirzepatide could induce clinically significant weight loss (â‰¥5"‰kg). Now, the SURMOUNT-1 study, a phase III double-blind randomised control trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine, has examined the safety and efficacy of tirzepatide for weight loss in people without diabetes mellitus.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Can you lose weight by walking?

Can you lose weight by walking? All physical activity, including walking, burns fat and this can help you lose weight. And the more and faster you walk, the more calories you’ll torch. Whether you’re pounding the pavement or striding it out on one of the best walking treadmills (opens in new tab), walking is a wonderful workout when it comes to weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Health Digest

Should You Do Cardio Or Lift Weights First?

You probably know that a healthy exercise regimen includes cardio and strength training. Cardio is rewarding because it builds endurance, strengthens your heart, increases bone density, and reduces stress. It also decreases the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, per Verywell Fit. You have several options when it comes to cardio, and they include everything from brisk walking to bike riding.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
boxrox.com

How to Build Big Biceps with Light Weights

Learn how to build big biceps with light weights by following these great tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to build big biceps you don’t necessarily have to always focus on lifting heavy weight. In this video, I’m going to give you a complete biceps workout that you can do with lighter weights than you normally lift and still get massive growth in your biceps. This entire workout will take under 6 minutes if you are willing to trade in workout length for intensity and effort.”
WORKOUTS
Sherry McGuinn

How I Keep the Weight Off During These Tough Times

Because all we want to do is eat, right? Eating equals "comfort" to so many of us. Just to clarify, I am a whole-hearted supporter of body positivity. It’s beautiful. But for me, I don’t want to be overweight as I feel more energetic and just generally, better when I'm at a more reasonable weight for me. Because my belief is that maintaining a slender frame has more to do with being fit and healthy, than vanity. Even though, like most people, I like to look good and feel good in my own skin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
Health Digest

How Do Weight Watchers FitPoints Work?

Weight Watchers (now known as WW) is one of a number of programs that can help you set goals for weight loss and align you with healthy eating habits. One of the methods that Weight Watchers offers to help guide your food choices is their SmartPoints system. SmartPoints apply to your PersonalPoints budget. This budget is what helps you assess the kind of food you are eating and how much as you work towards your weight loss goals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KevinMD.com

My journey being gaslighted about obesity, skinny fat, and body type

When I was eight years old, I was a star soccer player on a state championship team. During shirts-off practice and while down at the local pool, I noticed how different my body was compared to my peers. After I referenced my scientifically approved human body anatomy book, most of my peers’ bodies looked just like the standard human body image in the book, with all the muscles developed (relative to their age, of course). Mine did not.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Nutrisystem Versus Noom: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

If you're looking for a weight-loss diet, you may have come across the Nutrisystem and Noom programs during your research. Now, you may be wondering which will help you shed those extra pounds. Before delving into which is best, it's important to understand the differences between them, as they vary greatly in how they approach weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Nutrition: Is Bone Marrow Good for Bodybuilding?

Bone marrow is an ancient source of nutrition. People have been consuming bone marrow for as long as they’ve been eating animals. Recently, and largely because of the rise in popularity of the Paleo or caveman diet, bone marrow has become very trendy, and a lot of people consume it for its health benefits. It’s also a delicacy in some cultures, where it’s eaten for its unique flavor and texture.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy