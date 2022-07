PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kensington recreation center has drained its pool and closed for the summer after five staff members were assaulted Thursday. Now police are trying to identify the three attackers. One of the victims is a 63-year-old woman who has been with Parks & Rec for 30 years. There have been other incidents at McVeigh Rec Center this summer, but this is the most violent. During one of the hottest days of the year, families in Kensington have one less way to cool off. The McVeigh Rec Center pool has been drained and it’s now closed for the season after a violent attack...

