SAN ANGELO – The man who was reported missing by the San Angelo Police Department on Monday was found safe after he commented on his own missing post. As previously reported, on Jul 19, the SAPD sent out a notice to be on the lookout for an at-risk missing person named Richard Mirelez, 35, of San Angelo. Later that day however the search was called off after Mirelez commented on the SAPD's Facebook Post regarding him being missing. "I'm okay I just didn't have a phone charger to charge my phone to let everyone know where I'm at I got a phone charger today," stated Mirelez on the SAPD…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO