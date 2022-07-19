ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Harlan Police report, 7/19/22

 5 days ago

(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan Police Department reports four arrests. On July 2nd, 58-year-old Barbara Rose Kleymann, of Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with...

News Channel Nebraska

Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of Sarpy County CASA was arrested Thursday night and booked for allegedly stealing money from the organization she leads. Paula Creps leads Sarpy County CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. It advocates for children in foster care. Sarpy County...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Employee held at gunpoint during robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A store robbery on July 22 is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Speedee Mart, 2920 S 120th St, on Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials said the store employee reported a black man had come...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report, 7/22/22

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Nebraska was arrested Thursday afternoon, at the Pott. County Jail. Authorities say 50-year-old Janelle Marie Young, of Omaha, was taken into custody for Possession of Contraband in-or-on the grounds of the Correctional Facility. Her bond was set at $5,000. 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows was arrested on the same charge.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Teens accused of 2021 homicide in Omaha appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prosecutors say three teens were hunting for people when they allegedly stole a car last year and headed for enemy gang territory. An Omaha police detective spent three hours on the witness stand at the Douglas County courthouse. Thursday afternoon, outlining several violent events over just a few days in June of 2021 including murder.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa state park triple homicide suspect's La Vista link

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is among three family members murdered at a campground in eastern Iowa. Officials believe a La Vista man pulled the trigger – then turned the gun on himself. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the family was from Cedar...
LA VISTA, NE
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kjan.com

1 dead & 1 injured from Harrison County crash

(Missouri Valley, Iowa) – A woman from Missouri Valley died, and a man from Missouri Valley was injured, after the vehicle they were in crashed at around 2:50-a.m. today (Sunday), in Harrison County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2019 Chevy Cruze driven by 21-year-old Quentin Vogel was southbound on 335th Street, southeast of Mo. Valley, and approaching a curve at the intersection with Merrick Place, when the car failed to negotiate a curve.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Bicyclist injured in a collision with a car in Atlantic, Sunday afternoon

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Police and rescue personnel were called to the scene of a vehicle and bicycle collision early this (Sunday) afternoon, at 10th and Plum Streets, in Atlantic. The page for emergency personnel went out at around 12:16-p.m. The person on the bike was said to be sitting upright, following the collision.
ATLANTIC, IA
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire showing heavy smoke Saturday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near 132nd and Blondo at 11:54 a.m. Saturday. Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home when they arrived. The...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s report, 7/22/22: Atlantic man arrested following a pursuit

(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued reports on several arrests between July 7th and the 19th. At around 12:30-a.m. on July 7th, Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on an un-plated GMC pickup, in the area of 220th and Vine Avenue, in Montgomery County. The vehicle fled from Deputies, with the pursuit traveling south into Villisca, before heading east into Adams County. The truck eventually turned south into Taylor County, where it entered a farm field and became stuck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Arrest Two Page County Teens

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Police stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Savannah Schenck of Shenandoah in the 1700 block of North Broadway Street for failing to stop at a traffic light. Subsequently, Police took Schenck into custody for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, Officer’s arrested 19-year-old Phoebe Johnson of Shenandoah, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person airlifted following Fremont County accident

(Randolph) A Randolph woman suffered serious injuries in a Fremont County accident Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the single vehicle accident east of Randolph on 370th Street at 9:54 a.m. 58-year-old Teresa Elliot was flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with unknown injuries. Her 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity was southbound in the 1400 block of 370th Ave when the vehicle drove onto the west ditch. The driver over corrected and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

One person critically injured in I-80 crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning crash that injured one person. The crash happened on I-80 at 60th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three people sentenced in federal court following meth trafficking convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- Three people were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on meth-related drug trafficking charges. 30-year-old Nzingha Eureka Simmons and 38-year-old Todd Daniel Kowal were sentenced Wednesday for their participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 40-year-old Omar Vaillant, Jr. was sentenced Thursday on drug trafficking and firearm convictions.
OMAHA, NE

