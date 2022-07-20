ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Rep. Jan Schakowsky among members of Congress arrested at Supreme Court abortion rights protest

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YYfW_0glObhrU00

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky was arrested in front of the Supreme Court during an abortion rights protest.

Video shows Capitol police leading her away on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said Schakowsky was blocking traffic and they did give her three warnings.

More than a dozen other members of congress were also arrested.

Schakowsky later released a statement on YouTube. She was back home Tuesday night.

Footage from the scene also shows Reps Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley on the road outside the Supreme Court building in Washington.

WATCH: Members of Congress arrested at abortion rights protest

Footage from the scene shows Reps Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley on the road outside the Supreme Court building in Washington.

Police are seen leading several people away from the scene, including New Jersey congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. Pressley was also arrested by Capitol Police, her office confirmed.

Other angles show Ocasio-Cortez being led away by Capitol police officers.

Sarah Groh posted footage to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "not letting up, not for a minute."

Capitol police later said they had arrested 34 people total, including 16 members of Congress.

Storyful's Angelina Fay contributed to this report.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

At least 17 Democratic lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, were arrested at an abortion rights rally outside Conress in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, police said.

At least 17 Democratic lawmakers, including prominent progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, were arrested at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday, police said. Footage from the protest showed Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and others being led away, not in handcuffs, and waving to supporters. jh/caw
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is isolating with “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus challenge the nation’s efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. He was isolating in the family quarters of the White House and “continuing to carry out all of his duties fully,” she said. Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter that Biden had a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.” Biden himself said in a video posted on Twitter: “I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done.“
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Ayanna Pressley
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s primary results: Buckle up for a long wait | COMMENTARY

Laptop charged? Check. Snacks and drinks ready? Check. TV in working order? One certainly hopes so. There’s only one thing wrong with those customary preparations for watching election returns: They may not be enough. With a wide-open race to succeed Larry Hogan as Maryland’s governor and quite a few down-ballot races considered too close to call, it’s fair to assume that a lot of folks — from ...
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘QAnon Whack Job’ Wins Republican Nomination for Maryland Guv

QAnon and right-wing conspiracies won in Maryland Tuesday night as Dan Cox snagged the GOP nomination for governor. Cox, who is shockingly endorsed by Donald Trump, has made headlines for his attempt to impeach the sitting GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, tweeting during that Capitol riot that Mike Pence was a “traitor,” and organizing buses to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot, VICE reported. He also was a guest speaker at a truly unhinged QAnon conference in April. The Democratic Governor’s Association even spent $1.6 million in ads for Cox, betting that a Democrat could more easily beat a radical like Cox than a moderate Republican. Hogan has been vocal about his opposition, saying Wednesday through a spokesperson that he will not be casting a vote for Cox in the Nov. 8 election. “Dan Cox, the guy that we were hearing about yesterday, is a Q-Anon whack job who was in favor of calling Mike Pence—my friend, Mike Pence—a traitor when they were talking about hanging him,” Hogan said upon hearing that Trump had endorsed Cox.
The Baltimore Sun

Marilyn Mosby’s expert witness in criminal trial previously described her actions as ‘quite dumb’

An expert witness hired by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to help her defense at her upcoming perjury and mortgage fraud trial previously called her actions “quite dumb.” Mosby’s lawyers plan to call Eric Forster, a California-based professional mortgage fraud witness, to provide insight into the two-term Democrat’s purchase of two Florida homes in 2020, according to court filings. ...
Axios

17 House Democrats arrested at abortion rights rally

Seventeen House Democrats were detained Tuesday at an abortion rights rally protesting the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: U.S. Capitol Police said that it started arresting demonstrators after they failed to follow their three warnings to stop blocking a street in Washington, D.C. near the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Protest#The Supreme Court#Capitol Police#Ocasio Cortez
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts 'Shutdown RINO' Larry Hogan on eve of Maryland primary

Former President Donald Trump blasted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and his preferred candidate to replace him, on the eve of Maryland's gubernatorial primary. The former president, using invective he has frequently directed at Hogan, called the Maryland governor a "RINO," or Republican in name only, on Monday and blasted him for implementing statewide lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump also took a swipe at Hogan-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, calling the former secretary of Maryland's Department of Commerce a "RINO" as well.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy