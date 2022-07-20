Rep. Jan Schakowsky among members of Congress arrested at Supreme Court abortion rights protest

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky was arrested in front of the Supreme Court during an abortion rights protest.

Video shows Capitol police leading her away on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said Schakowsky was blocking traffic and they did give her three warnings.

More than a dozen other members of congress were also arrested.

Schakowsky later released a statement on YouTube. She was back home Tuesday night.

Footage from the scene also shows Reps Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley on the road outside the Supreme Court building in Washington.

WATCH: Members of Congress arrested at abortion rights protest

Police are seen leading several people away from the scene, including New Jersey congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. Pressley was also arrested by Capitol Police, her office confirmed.

Other angles show Ocasio-Cortez being led away by Capitol police officers.

Sarah Groh posted footage to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "not letting up, not for a minute."

Capitol police later said they had arrested 34 people total, including 16 members of Congress.