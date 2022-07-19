ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Political Rewind: Where Georgia stands with mental health; 988 line; Jody Hice in Fulton probe

By Bill Nigut, Natalie Mendenhall, Chase McGee
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Judy Fitzgerald, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Monica Johnson, director, Division of Behavioral Health. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Bipartisan mental health bill seeks to improve Georgia's ranking on the issue....

Georgia State
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Government
Daily Beast

10 More Fake Georgia Electors Warned They Could Face Criminal Charges

The probe into electoral misconduct in Georgia on behalf of Donald Trump has intensified, with court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showing that at least 10 more Republican electors have now been informed they could be indicted. The new “target” letters, written by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wallis, join two other previously reported warnings sent to Georgia GOP chair David Shafer and state Sen. Burt Jones. The dozen named in the probe were part of a group of 16 fake electors who trooped out to the state Capital in Dec. 2020 to help Trump overturn the election; it’s not clear if the four remaining alternate electors are also under scrutiny. Shafer and the 10 newly targeted electors have filed a motion to block a round of grand jury subpoenas, calling them “unreasonable and oppressive,” arguing that it was wrong to convert them forcefully from witnesses to “persecuted targets” of the investigation. The Journal-Constitution reported that 11 of the electors had “reluctantly” invoked the Fifth Amendment in response to the letters.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

