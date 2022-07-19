Political Rewind: Where Georgia stands with mental health; 988 line; Jody Hice in Fulton probe
Judy Fitzgerald, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Monica Johnson, director, Division of Behavioral Health. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Bipartisan mental health bill seeks to improve Georgia's ranking on the issue....www.gpb.org
Comments / 0