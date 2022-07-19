Political Rewind: Where Georgia stands with mental health; 988 line; Jody Hice in Fulton probe

The probe into electoral misconduct in Georgia on behalf of Donald Trump has intensified, with court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showing that at least 10 more Republican electors have now been informed they could be indicted. The new “target” letters, written by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wallis, join two other previously reported warnings sent to Georgia GOP chair David Shafer and state Sen. Burt Jones. The dozen named in the probe were part of a group of 16 fake electors who trooped out to the state Capital in Dec. 2020 to help Trump overturn the election; it’s not clear if the four remaining alternate electors are also under scrutiny. Shafer and the 10 newly targeted electors have filed a motion to block a round of grand jury subpoenas, calling them “unreasonable and oppressive,” arguing that it was wrong to convert them forcefully from witnesses to “persecuted targets” of the investigation. The Journal-Constitution reported that 11 of the electors had “reluctantly” invoked the Fifth Amendment in response to the letters.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO