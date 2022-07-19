ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

‘Leveling the Playing Field’ does just that, spreading the sports wealth among others

By Howard Blas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Max Levitt was a student at Syracuse University, he had a unique window into the world of sports equipment. As equipment manager for the school’s football team, he regularly witnessed perfectly good cleats, footballs and other gear being thrown into the dumpster. “My first job was to...

JP Estrella Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Elite 2023 big JP Estrella has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse August 4th-6th, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Estrella is one of the most sought after front court prospects in the 2023 class, runs with the Middlesex Magic for AAU ball and stars for Brewster Academy in high school. He has stated that Syracuse is among the schools recruiting him the hardest along with Duke, Kansas, UConn and others. He also has an official visit for Duke scheduled for July 31st immediately following his official to Iowa that begins on July 29th.
SYRACUSE, NY
Orange fans pack SRC Arena to watch Boeheim’s Army compete in TBT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a sea of orange as SU fans packed the stands at SRC Arena Friday night to watch Boeheim’s Army compete in The Basketball Tournament. TBT returns to Syracuse after three years as Boeheim’s Army vies to defend its championship title. “We came...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Mikel Jones Says Nutrition Program is Hindering SU From Success

Some interesting comments surfaced recently in an interview that Locked on Syracuse aired with Syracuse football defensive lineman Steve Linton’s high school coach. Towards the back half of the conversation, hosts and former Fizzers Matt Bonaparte and Brad Klein asked a question to Roger HolmesI , the head coach at Dublin High School in Georgia, regarding how Linton can get better ahead of his senior season. Here are some of the things Coach Holmes had to say:
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State Men’s Amateur Championship field set

Sectional qualifying has determined who advanced to the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship at Onondaga Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville, Aug. 9-11, as well as the 80th state Boys’ 18U Junior Amateur Championship at Soaring Eagles Golf Course at Mark Twain State Park in Horseheads, July 26-27.
HORSEHEADS, NY
Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
5 Players for Syracuse to Look Out For

We’re about five weeks away from Syracuse Football’s season opener against Louisville. SU is hoping to improve on a 5-7 season, the third consecutive losing effort for Head Coach Dino Babers and company. The hill that the Orange must climb to change that in 2022 is quite steep....
SYRACUSE, NY
Annual golf tournament benefits memorial foundation

Friday was the fourth annual Kevin 'Bing' Crossley Memorial Foundation golf tournament. Annual golf tournament raises money for Crossley memorial foundation. The fourth annual golf tournament to raise money for the Kevin “Bing” Crossley Memorial Foundation was held at Skenandoa Golf and Pool Club in Clinton Friday morning.
CLINTON, NY
Former Syracuse State Assemblyman Bernie Mahoney has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of former Republican State Assemblyman Bernard “Bernie” Mahoney announced this evening that he died of natural causes Tuesday morning, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 87. When the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade chose its Co-Grand Marshalls in 2019, it made the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Highest rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV)– What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Syracuse features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip...
SYRACUSE, NY
Return trip eventful for RFA grad, Navy flight instructor

ROME — Maj. Scott Corbett, a former Rome resident, likes to return to the area to visit family and friends. Over the past week and half, Corbett made another return trip for a different reason — as an instructor for the Navy pilots of Training Air Wing One.
ROME, NY
What's causing massive staff shortages in New York public schools

There are staff shortages in nearly every industry, and one area where workers are urgently needed is in schools. Districts across New York are brainstorming, working to bring people back to the education profession to keep schools staffed. But what caused the staff shortages to begin with?. Experts say there...
SYRACUSE, NY
Bernie Mahoney, former city councilor and state assemblyman, dies at age 87

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bernard Mahoney, a beloved community member, and longtime elected leader, passed away this week at the age of 87. Bernie Mahoney is the father of former Onondaga County Executive and SUNY ESF President Joanie Mahoney. A family spokesperson said Mahoney, who was surrounded by family,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Armory Square headed for a resurgence? Plus, NYC residents pour into CNY (Good Morning CNY for July 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 95; Low: 75. Heat alerts issued for Upstate NY. See 5-day forecast. UPSTATE NEW YORK’S OWN NINJA: Upstate New York fans of the popular television series “American Ninja Warrior” will have a hometown competitor to root for this season. Anthony Eardley, 31, an underwater welder from Oneonta, advanced to the finals thanks to his performance in the semifinal round, which aired on Monday. Meanwhile, another contestant completed the course, then announced that he’s be attending Syracuse University. (Courtesy Elizabeth Morris | NBC)
SYRACUSE, NY

