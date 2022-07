Raritan Valley Community College Digital Media students Jenna Michell and Olivia Jara, led by Arts & Design faculty member Lydia Barnes, have created a video about the correct use of the composting and recycling bins around campus. The two-minute video, “Put Your Waste in the Right Place at RVCC,” was funded by a grant by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

BRANCHBURG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO