Hall County, GA

The price for the new elementary school in Hall went up. Here’s how much

By Ben Anderson
 1 day ago
The Hall County School Board recently approved funding for a new elementary school. The school will hold more than 1,000 students and is intended to house students from White Sulphur and Riverbend Elementary schools. (Photo provided by Hall County Schools)

The first of four new elementary schools in Hall County is going to cost nearly $7 million more than the $35 million approved by school board members earlier this month.

On Monday, July 18, the Hall County school board approved millions in additional bond funding, bringing the total cost of the first replacement elementary school to $41.8 million, according to Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction.

Superintendent Will Schofield said they anticipated paying more than $35 million because the original bid awarded to Carroll Daniel Construction didn’t include other costs associated with site preparation.

“We were expecting it,” Schofield said. “We had left all the site work and any of the retention and transportation around the facility out of the … original bid that we did with contractors.”

But they have saved money in other ways, he said.

“We just value engineered it and did a lot of things differently: took out any underground (storm water) storage, removed some retaining walls by coming in at some different angles,” he said. “We're convinced we've probably saved a couple million dollars on just the site work alone.”

District officials delayed the project last November after the school bid for $43.6 million. They said they would wait until construction prices fell before awarding the contract.

The school is intended to house students from the White Sulphur and Riverbend elementary schools. It will be located on a new property at the intersection of Ramsey and White Sulphur roads. Construction is planned to finish in the fall of 2024.

The 133,000-square-foot school will have 66 classrooms, and it will be able to hold up 1,025 students.

The four new elementary schools will replace seven existing ones: McEver Arts Academy, Myers Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Riverbend Elementary, White Sulphur Elementary, Tadmore Elementary and World Language Academy.

